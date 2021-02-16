iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,750,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 138,214 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

