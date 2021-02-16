Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Trading Up 6.6%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 11,299,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 26,692,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Get Isoray alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Isoray news, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Isoray during the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Isoray during the third quarter worth $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Isoray during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.