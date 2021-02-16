iStar (STAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

iStar (NYSE:STAR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. iStar has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

