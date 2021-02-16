Italo Hits Market Cap of $37,683.94 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Italo has a market cap of $37,683.94 and approximately $679.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00259417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00070133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00398959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00184569 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

