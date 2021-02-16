Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 34.7% in January

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,320,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 14th total of 40,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,961,000. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,339,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 5,170,289 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

