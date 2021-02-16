ITO Utility Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $182,937.94 and approximately $8.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00258539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00069668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00183841 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.