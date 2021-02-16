ITO Utility Token Price Tops $0.0020 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $182,937.94 and approximately $8.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00258539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00069668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00183841 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.