ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.14

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $60.15, with a volume of 24586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

