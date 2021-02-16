ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.14

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $60.15, with a volume of 24586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter.
About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
