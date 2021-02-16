IZE (IZE) Market Capitalization Tops $412.82 Million

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, IZE has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. IZE has a total market capitalization of $412.82 million and approximately $10,970.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IZE token can now be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00259417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00070133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00398959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00184569 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

