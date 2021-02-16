IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.93. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.