IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading 5% Higher

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s stock price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.02. 5,633,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 7,203,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $273.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

