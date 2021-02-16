J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wedbush

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JCOM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

