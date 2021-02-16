J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 15,041.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in J2 Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in J2 Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 18.2% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 29,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

