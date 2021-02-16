J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $250.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $120.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 126.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JCOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. 12,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,097. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 51.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in J2 Global by 408.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in J2 Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160,604 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in J2 Global by 262.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 105.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

