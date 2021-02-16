J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. J2 Global traded as high as $113.01 and last traded at $111.67, with a volume of 3856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.79.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in J2 Global by 2,511.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after buying an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after buying an additional 423,102 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after buying an additional 333,241 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

