Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1,837.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $4,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

