Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.30

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 41129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The company has a market cap of $587.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

