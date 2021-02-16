JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 2,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,607. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.77. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

