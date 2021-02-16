JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Up 7.1%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.75. 158,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 203,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

