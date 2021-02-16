James Greenstreet Sells 160,000 Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) Stock

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) insider James Greenstreet sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £12,800 ($16,723.28).

LON PHE opened at GBX 8.30 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £324.35 million and a P/E ratio of -83.00. PowerHouse Energy Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.40 ($0.15). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.53.

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) Company Profile

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

