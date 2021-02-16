James Greenstreet Sells 160,000 Shares of PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) Stock

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) (LON:PHE) insider James Greenstreet sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £12,800 ($16,723.28).
LON PHE opened at GBX 8.30 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £324.35 million and a P/E ratio of -83.00. PowerHouse Energy Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.40 ($0.15). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.53.
PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (PHE.L) Company Profile
