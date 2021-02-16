James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.33

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 129.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

