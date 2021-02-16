James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $168.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $174.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $241.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $643.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $649.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $734.15 million, with estimates ranging from $693.20 million to $775.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow James River Group.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

JRVR opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. James River Group has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in James River Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in James River Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

