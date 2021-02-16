Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $497,635.20 and $138,150.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

