Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,731,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JWS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Jaws Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

