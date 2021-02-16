Jayme Mendal Sells 665 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $33,788.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,112 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jayme Mendal sold 166 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $6,644.98.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jayme Mendal sold 850 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $31,645.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $78,754.62.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $136,305.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,956. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85.

EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in EverQuote by 48.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 139,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 439,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.