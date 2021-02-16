JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) (ASX:JBH) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.80 Per Share

JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) (ASX:JBH) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$35.03.

About JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX)

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; software products, such as music, movies, and games; musical instruments; and home appliances comprising whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

