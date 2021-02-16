JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Trading 1.8% Higher

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €17.90 ($21.06) and last traded at €17.74 ($20.87). 123,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.43 ($20.51).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.88 ($21.04).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.58.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

