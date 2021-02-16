JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.05

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.05 and last traded at $102.55, with a volume of 222791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 539.0% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 786,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 663,000 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,087,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,867,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 885.8% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 298,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 268,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

