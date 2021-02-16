Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 14th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 375.5 days.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jde Peets in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JDEPF traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. Jde Peets has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.58.

