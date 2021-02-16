Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €60.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.75 ($84.41).

FME opened at €61.40 ($72.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €66.01 and a 200-day moving average of €69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

