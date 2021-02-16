Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

MYTE opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

