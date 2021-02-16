Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,041 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,970 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,840 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 81,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,911,000 after buying an additional 56,913 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEF stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

