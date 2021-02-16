Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.31

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 1956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404,041 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 1,166,970 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 81,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

