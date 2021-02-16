Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Buy

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of DBSDY opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.21.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

