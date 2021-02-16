Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) to Hold

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMF opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.