JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $27.11. 519,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 333,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

