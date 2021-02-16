Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,536,900 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up approximately 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.21% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,866,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $15,096,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 133,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,811. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.