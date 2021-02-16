Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 2,132,996 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.13% of PayPal worth $3,098,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $301.60. The company had a trading volume of 439,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $8,904,524. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

