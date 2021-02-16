Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 511,088 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.03% of DocuSign worth $428,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.25. 164,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.93 and a 200 day moving average of $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,983 shares of company stock valued at $91,629,112. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.