Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 77,641 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.83% of Intuitive Surgical worth $796,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $16.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $791.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,083. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $785.13 and its 200 day moving average is $738.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

