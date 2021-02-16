Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 90,453 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $198,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.67. 102,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average is $153.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $179.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.