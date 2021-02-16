Jennison Associates LLC Buys 153,953 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Facebook worth $4,345,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 12,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.49. The company had a trading volume of 531,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $781.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,430,020 shares of company stock worth $387,539,713. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

