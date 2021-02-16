Jennison Associates LLC Buys 294,950 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,950 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.46% of Johnson Controls International worth $152,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 795,388 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 630,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,188,000 after purchasing an additional 603,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 77,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,042. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.