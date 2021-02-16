Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56,663 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $143,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

