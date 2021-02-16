Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $161,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 404,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,817. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

