Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,711 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Zoetis worth $205,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

