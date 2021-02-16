Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $183,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

WMT stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.34. 193,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

