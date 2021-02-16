Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.44% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $886,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,624. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

