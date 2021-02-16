Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.77 Billion Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287,227 shares during the period. The Trade Desk makes up 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 4.70% of The Trade Desk worth $1,769,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total transaction of $165,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,344 shares of company stock worth $110,017,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded down $8.28 on Tuesday, hitting $855.72. 11,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $807.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.20. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

