Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.87 Billion Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.91% of Square worth $1,870,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,359,645 shares of company stock worth $301,604,306. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.04. 284,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,170,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $273.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.94, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

